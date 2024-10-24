Manipur: Minor Allegedly Molested in Tuibong, Shutdown Paralyzes CCpur, Curfew Imposed

CHURACHANDPUR: Two Kuki-Zo groups enforced a total shutdown in the district in protest against the alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl.

The district administration in conflict-hit Manipur Wednesday imposed an indefinite curfew in Tuibong after two Kuki-Zo groups called for a total shutdown in protest against the alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl.

The two Kuki organizations, Kuki Zo Village Volunteer (KZVV) and United Tribal Volunteer (UTV) enforced a total shutdown in the Tuibong sub-division from 5 am Wednesday. They are demanding justice after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a shopkeeper at Tuibong Bazaar on October 11 while she was there to buy a hairband.

The officer-in-charge of Churachandpur Women Police Station said, on Wednesday, that the POCSO case was filed after the girl's family complained on October 21.

The officer further said that the accused surrendered at the police station on October 22 and admitted to the allegations during preliminary interrogation. The chargesheet process has already been started by Churachandpur Women Police within a week.

Demonstrators blocked Tiddim Road at Tuibong Bazaar in Churachandpur with burning tires and other materials. As per reports, the shop of the accused was also demolished and torched.

Churachandpur SDPO Prakhar Pandey appealed to the people not to spread any false rumors relating to the incident which may create tension and sought cooperation from the public with the police.

After receiving a report from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur district magistrate, Dharun Kumar issued a new prohibitory order on Wednesday. In addition to the curfew imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, on September 29, the latest order, again under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, came into effect at midnight tonight, the statement adds.

The issue went forward when the Churachandpur Women Police Station officer in charge, Chinneilam Gangte, briefed the media regarding a complaint filed on October 21 against shop owner Zakir for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl on October 11. The Women's Police Station subsequently filed an FIR under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and began an investigation into the matter.

Zakir surrendered to the police on October 22. Gangte said the probe is on, and they are recording the statement of Zakir so justice may be facilitated by the victim.

A police officer said that the situation turned volatile when angry volunteers blocked roads and set logs on fire in Tuibong Bazaar demanding justice.