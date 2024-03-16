Meghalaya: No CAA in State, Says BJP Chief

SHILLONG: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rikman G Momin on Friday stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not applicable in Meghalaya, as the Sixth Schedule areas of the state have been excluded from its scope.
Speaking to the media, the BJP state president expressed appreciation to the central government for recognizing the sentiments of the tribal communities and excluding the Sixth Schedule areas from the CAA.
Momin also underscored the BJP’s dedication to the well-being of tribal communities and its inclusive approach to policymaking.
He pointed out that although the act was passed in 2019, the government took four years to deliberate before implementing the rules.
The president further highlighted that such actions by the central government reaffirm its commitment to uplift tribal communities through various governmental schemes.
Momin further urged the opposing parties to redirect their focus towards the progress and prosperity of the nation, as Meghalaya is now exempt from the CAA.
After more than four years of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being passed by the parliament, the Union Home Ministry officially issued the rules on March 12.
The law offers citizenship to six religious minorities Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian, escaping religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
Citizens from these nations will be granted to those who arrived in India on or before December 31. 2014. CAA is an amendment to the Citizenship Act of 1955.
Under the CAA, migrants will be eligible for expedited Indian citizenship within six years. The amendment also reduces the residence requirement for naturalization from eleven years to five for these migrants, deviating from the previous norm of a 12-year residence requirement.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has prepared an online portal for the convenience of applicants, as the entire process will be conducted online.
Applicants will need to declare the year of their entry into India without travel documents. No documents will be required from the applicants, according to an official.
In December 2019, Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the then President of India Ramnath Kovind approved the act, officially making it a law.
ALSO WATCH: