Meghalaya: No CAA in State, Says BJP Chief

SHILLONG: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rikman G Momin on Friday stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not applicable in Meghalaya, as the Sixth Schedule areas of the state have been excluded from its scope.

Speaking to the media, the BJP state president expressed appreciation to the central government for recognizing the sentiments of the tribal communities and excluding the Sixth Schedule areas from the CAA.

Momin also underscored the BJP’s dedication to the well-being of tribal communities and its inclusive approach to policymaking.

He pointed out that although the act was passed in 2019, the government took four years to deliberate before implementing the rules.