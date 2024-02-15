Manipur: 6 Arrested for Looting Arms From IRB Camp

IMPHAL: The Manipur police have arrested six persons in connection with the looting of arms from the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion in the Chingarel area of Imphal East district.
The arrested individuals were remanded to police custody by the Judicial Magistrate.
Police stated that they have recovered arms and ammunition including four Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles, a Ghaatak assault rifle, two magazines of Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), and 16 boxes of 9 mm ammunition, which were suspected to have been looted from the IRB.
In a post on social media handle X, the Manipur police stated, “In connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRB, Chingarel, Imphal East by unruly mob on the night of 13.02.2024, Manipur Police have arrested 06 (six) persons on 14.02.2024 and they have been remanded into police custody by judicial magistrate.”
Sources indicate that a large number of people were “upset” over casualties resulting from recent militant-related attacks in various parts of the state.
The irate individuals, mostly youths, stormed the IRB post at Chingarel Tejpur around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.
They demanded to hand over the weapons as the state and central forces were unable to protect and defend them from the continuous militant attacks.
Following the incident, the security personnel opened fire to disperse the crowd, which led to the death of a person, and several others were left injured.
The Manipur police have also confirmed the incident in the Pangei area of Imphal district on Tuesday where one person was killed and three others injured.
The deceased was identified as one Okram Santosh alia Sana-ton (24).
Police stated that security forces used legal force to disperse mobs, including armed miscreants, attempting to storm the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC).
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: