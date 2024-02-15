Manipur: 6 Arrested for Looting Arms From IRB Camp

IMPHAL: The Manipur police have arrested six persons in connection with the looting of arms from the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion in the Chingarel area of Imphal East district.

The arrested individuals were remanded to police custody by the Judicial Magistrate.

Police stated that they have recovered arms and ammunition including four Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles, a Ghaatak assault rifle, two magazines of Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), and 16 boxes of 9 mm ammunition, which were suspected to have been looted from the IRB.