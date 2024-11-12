Manipur: 60-Year-Old Woman Ends Own Life In Imphal Relief Camp

MANIPUR: In a shocking turn of event, an elderly woman aged 61 years allegedly ended her own life in a relief camp in Imphal East district of Manipur on Monday, police officials informed.

The tragic death by suicide took place around 4 PM inside a prefabricated house at Sawombung in the district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Amusana Thiyam who hailed from Leitanpokpi village. She had been taking shelter in the relief camp since October 2023 after being displaced by the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The cops informed that her family members were not present at the time of the incident. Her husband had gone out of the camp to pick up their granddaughter and her son was out of town for work.