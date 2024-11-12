Manipur: Armed Militants Attack CRPF Post in Jiribam; 10 Neutralized

JIRIBAM: In a grave security assault reported from the Jiribam District of Manipur, militants attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in Jakuradhor and the nearby Borobekra Police Station around 3 pm.

CRPF and local police personnel have responded immediately to the assault. During the exchange, one of the bullets struck CRPF Constable Sanjeev Kumar and he was shifted immediately to the Silchar Medical College in Assam, where he is being treated.

According to the Manipur police control room, the security forces carried out a vigorous retaliatory attack after which a fierce gun battle, in which hundreds of bullets were exchanged both ways, raged for about 40-45 minutes before the situation came under control.

After the gun battle, security personnel searched the area where they found 10 dead bodies of militants. They also recovered a huge consignment of weapons that included three AK rifles, four SLRs, two INSAS rifles, an RPG, one pump-action gun, and bulletproof helmets and magazines.

A case under sections of the Criminal Procedure Code has already been registered and a detailed investigation is continuing. Security operations are ongoing around Jakuradhor to identify any remaining militants. In this regard, reinforcement units from Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Civil Police have been deployed to secure the region.

In response to the incident, the district magistrate of Jiribam District imposed a curfew restricting the gathering of five or more people and banned the carrying of any weapons or articles that could cause serious harm.

Earlier, women from the Kuki-Hmar community confronted Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Saturday at the Jairolpokpi post in Jiribam.

The women’s actions were reportedly driven by anger over alleged restrictions on the free movement of Kuki militants.

According to local sources, the women demanded the CRPF personnel leave the area, ultimately forcing them to vacate the post.

An alleged incident reportedly began as a heated argument between the women and the CRPF personnel. Fed up with what they seemed to regard as unfair restrictions on the movement of their community members, the women intensified the situation by throwing out the CRPF personnel's belongings and demanding that they leave the area immediately.

However, after some time and a tense standoff, both parties agreed to a dialogue, and the situation was briefly defused.