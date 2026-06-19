Manipur: 7 held, 39 illegal bunkers dismantled; UKNA militant killed in joint security operation

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have arrested seven people, including three cadres of different militant outfits, recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, and destroyed 39 illegally-constructed bunkers in multiple districts, officials said on Thursday and added that one UKNA militant was killed in a joint security operation.

A Defence spokesman said that a cadre of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was killed and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in Churachandpur district.

A police official said that three hardcore militants belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) were arrested from Imphal West and Bishnupur districts.

The arrested extremists were allegedly involved in several violent incidents and numerous criminal activities across the state.

The official said that security forces recovered, among other items, a large cache of arms and ammunition during intensive search operations conducted at multiple locations under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi district.

The recovered weapons included 11 single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) 12-bore guns, 294 live rounds of 12-bore ammunition, two packages of gunpowder, 34 empty 12-bore cartridge cases, and six bulletproof vests.

Four individuals were also detained during the operation for further verification. Security forces additionally destroyed 39 illegally-constructed bunkers, outposts and strategic campsites discovered in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

Meanwhile, the Defence spokesman said that in a major setback to insurgent activities in Manipur, a coordinated operation by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles successfully dismantled active insurgent infrastructure in a remote area of Churachandpur district on June 16.

The operation was launched in the Henglep Sub-Division of Churachandpur district following specific Intelligence inputs regarding the movement of UKNA cadres.

Despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the troops carried out the operation with precision.

A gunfight broke out when the security personnel approached the insurgents' hideout. The intense exchange of fire resulted in the neutralisation of one UKNA militant, while the remaining insurgents managed to flee the area.

Subsequent combing operations led to the destruction of fortified bunkers and the recovery of a sizeable cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores. By dismantling insurgent infrastructure, the security forces reinforced their commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in the state, the spokesman said.

The security forces, comprising both central and state agencies, continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination exercises underway in fringe, mixed-population and vulnerable areas across Manipur.

A total of 116 nakas and checkpoints have been established across both valley and hill districts to curb the movement of anti-social and inimical elements, as well as suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection measures remain in place along sensitive stretches of the highway to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to remain cautious of fake videos and misleading content circulating on social media platforms. (IANS)

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