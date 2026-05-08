Six militants, including top UKNA leader and woman cadre, held in Manipur; arms cache seized

IMPHAL: Security forces have arrested six militants, including a top extremist leader and a woman cadre, in Manipur and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Thursday.

A police official stated that the six rebels include a self-styled lieutenant of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), identified as Seimenial Haokip (22), who was arrested from various districts, including Churachandpur, Imphal West, and Imphal East.

The five other militants, including the woman cadre, belong to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

Following the arrest of the self-styled UKNA lieutenant, security forces, acting on his disclosures, recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from forest areas in SKholen and Ukha Loikhai. The recovered items include one 7.62 mm AK-47 rifle, one AK magazine, one Glock .32 ACP pistol, one 9 mm pistol magazine, 26 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, two hand grenades, one radio set, one smartphone, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a Maruti Gypsy vehicle.

The arrested woman, an active cadre of the KCP, was apprehended from her residence in Imphal West district. She has been identified as Salam Ongbi Konjengbam Karuna Devi (51), alias Pipik. An amount of Rs 6.81 lakh, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card were recovered from her possession.

The police official added that intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations are being carried out extensively across various districts to apprehend those involved in extortion and other criminal activities in the state.

Search operations and area domination exercises are being conducted in fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across multiple districts.

To curb the movement of illegal elements and suspicious vehicles, a total of 114 nakas (checkpoints) have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts.

Security personnel are also providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks transporting essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection measures remain in place in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to remain cautious of fake videos circulating on social media. "The veracity of any circulated videos or audio clips can be confirmed through the Central Control Room. Uploading or sharing fake posts on social media will invite legal action," a police statement warned. (IANS)

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