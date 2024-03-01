Manipur: 8 FIR Filed, 2 Cases Transferred to CBI Regarding Churachandpur Incident

IMPHAL: Manipur CM N Biren Singh has said that eight FIRs have been filed and two cases have been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Churachandpur arson incident.

The minister announced this during the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister emphasized that the state government is making every effort to prevent such untoward incidents in the future. The government has also taken proactive actions to ensure a comprehensive investigation of the case.

So far, at least 20 persons have been identified who were allegedly involved in the arson and vandalism.