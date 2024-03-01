Manipur: 8 FIR Filed, 2 Cases Transferred to CBI Regarding Churachandpur Incident

IMPHAL: Manipur CM N Biren Singh has said that eight FIRs have been filed and two cases have been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Churachandpur arson incident.
The minister announced this during the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.
The chief minister emphasized that the state government is making every effort to prevent such untoward incidents in the future. The government has also taken proactive actions to ensure a comprehensive investigation of the case.
So far, at least 20 persons have been identified who were allegedly involved in the arson and vandalism.
He stated that am FIR was also filed against one for instigating violence through social media as a post that promoted hatred and violence was posted just two hours before the incident.
Singh continued that the incident took place after a head constable was suspended in the district.
Earlier in the wee hours of February 24, a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly burned down the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office in Lamphel under the Imphal West district.
As per reports, the incident took place after a blast was reported from outside the DM College at Thangmeiband in Imphal West on Friday.
Following the incident, one person was killed while two were severely injured. The deceased has been identified as Oinam Kenegy (24).
On February 15, hundreds took to the streets to protest the suspension of a head constable who was suspended after a ‘selfie’ depicting him with “armed miscreants” went viral on social media.
The protesters were seen encircling the office of the Superintendent of police. They were demanding the reinstatement of the head constable, Siamlalpaul. He had taken a selfie in a bunker alongside "armed miscreants" and "village defense volunteers" positioned atop a hill.
According to reports, the violent protesters allegedly torched the vehicles used by CAPF, and the national flag at the SP office was also pulled down.
ALSO WATCH: