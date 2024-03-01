Nagaland Assembly Unites Against Center’s Proposal To Repeal FMR

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Assembly is ready to pass a resolution denouncing the recent decision by the center to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and construct a fence along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to challenge this decision, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the need for thorough consultations with all the stakeholders.

Rio acknowledged the valid concerns voiced by the assembly members, especially from eastern Nagaland regarding the matter.

NPF Legislator Kuzholuzo (Azo) Neinu vehemently criticized the decision to terminate the Free Movement Regime condemning it as illogical and harmful to the interest of Nagas.