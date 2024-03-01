Nagaland Assembly Unites Against Center’s Proposal To Repeal FMR

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Assembly is ready to pass a resolution denouncing the recent decision by the center to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and construct a fence along the Indo-Myanmar border.
Reiterating the state government’s commitment to challenge this decision, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the need for thorough consultations with all the stakeholders.
Rio acknowledged the valid concerns voiced by the assembly members, especially from eastern Nagaland regarding the matter.
NPF Legislator Kuzholuzo (Azo) Neinu vehemently criticized the decision to terminate the Free Movement Regime condemning it as illogical and harmful to the interest of Nagas.
Meanwhile, deputy chief minister TR Zeliang urged the center to reconsider its decision and stressed the historical and cultural importance of the Indo-Myanmar border for the Naga people.
He also underscored the significance of maintaining the principles of unrestricted movement and promoting cross-border exchanges for the mutual benefit of both countries.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January announced that the government would terminate the free movement of people along the India-Myanmar border and fully fence it, aiming to secure it similar to the country's boundary with Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Several Naga civil society organizations, along with the NSCN-IM, have voiced opposition to the Centre's decision, arguing that it would "divide" the Nagas residing on both sides of the border.
Almost all tribal bodies and civil society organizations in Nagaland, have strongly opposed the Centre's recent announcement to fence the border and scrap the FMR.
The Ministers, politicians, and tribal and civil society leaders argued that the same ethnic tribal people are leaving both sides of the border while many people living along the bordering areas have farmlands on either side or the proposed fencing and the scrapping of FMR would create huge problems for the Naga people.
Four northeastern states -- Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh -- share a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar.
