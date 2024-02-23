Manipur: 9 Protestors Arrested in Delhi

IMPHAL: In a recent development, nine protestors from Manipur were arrested in Delhi who were demanding early restoration of peace and harmony in the conflict-ridden state.

The hunger strike launched by Malem Thongam, a transgender and the president of the Lamyanba Irawat Memorial Integrated Trust (LIMIT) was foiled by police in Delhi.

The accused were arrested around 5 pm on Thursday on the charges of violating CrPC 144 which was in force in front of the Arts Faculty in Delhi University.

The protest was reportedly organized by LIMIT and the Delhi Metei Coordinating Committee along with the Manipuris residing in the national capital.

It is also revealed that the nine people, who were arrested, are continuing their hunger strike inside the police station.