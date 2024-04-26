Manipur: 94-Year-Old Woman from Ukhrul Exemplifies Democratic Spirit

IMPHAL: In Ukhrul, Outer Manipur, an elderly woman, 94 in age, participated in democratic process with fervor. She made her way to polling station in early morning to cast vote. A compelling example of essence of democracy could be found in her commitment.

The Lok Sabha elections entered into its second phase. It took place on a Friday, on the 26th of April. It spanned 13 states and union territories. It included 88 parliamentary constituencies in total. In this phase’s scope, there were five crucial constituencies in Assam. The electoral landscape in Assam is set for a change.

Turnout in Manipur recorded at 15.49% by 9 am, informed by ECI. 13 assembly segments fell under Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. These segments experienced polling. A total of 857 polling stations, along with special ones, facilitated process.

Currently, Outer Manipur is represented by Lorho Phoze of Naga People’s Front (NPF). This individual is backed by BJP-led NDA. Yet BJP has thrown weight behind NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik. This sets stage for an intensely observed battle.

Challenging NPF candidate is Congress MLA Alfred K Arthur. He represents the joint Opposition candidate of the INDIA bloc. Clash of political ideologies significantly underscores every vote cast. The cast votes shape future representation of Manipur in Lok Sabha. Each and every choice and vote profoundly affects the political future of this region.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, broadcasts his urgent plea on a social media platform. It's an appeal to citizens. They are asked to participate in vast numbers. The importance of voter turnout is underscored. For democracy's galvanizing, it is so crucial. The appeal is orientated to younger voters and also to female voters. The message of Modi reverberates with empowerment, sentiment. Empowerment resulting uniquely from active electoral contribution.

In Assam, groundwork for the electoral process was carefully planned. 9,133 polling stations spanned across five constituencies. Anurag Goel, the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam assured that necessary arrangements were in place. A smooth and efficient polling process was the ultimate goal. An estimated 77,09,276 voters were anticipated to cast votes. The importance of this phase cannot be overstated.