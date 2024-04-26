Assam: EVM Malfunctions Cause Disruptions and Tensions in Polling Booths

GUWAHATI: Assam bears witness to a series of setbacks. Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions disrupt voting process across varied polling stations. This in turn casts shadow over electoral proceedings.

Malfunctions reportedly emerge in few polling booths. But they swiftly permeate various districts. Included are Moirabari, Mangaldoi, Diphu, Dhing. Such technical glitches lead to considerable delays in the commencement of voting. This frustrates both election officials and eager voters.

An incident of note transpires at Bamunpara Primary School. Location is Mangaldoi. A malfunction occurs in Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine. It halts voting process. For a period of an estimated 25 minutes. This unexpected delay challenges patience of voters. It heightens concerns around reliability of electoral infrastructure.

In another occurrence, tension got heated at polling booth in Lahorighat, Assam. This tension was due to an EVM malfunction. This malfunction necessitated a sudden cessation of the voting process. Voters who were already anxious to cast their votes showed their disappointment. Disappointment was with the unexpected delay. The situation reached another level when minor disagreement created a ruckus among the crowd. This incident throws light on volatile ambiance present at polling stations.

The frequent malfunctioning of EVMs indicates pressing demand. The demand is for extensive examination and upkeep of electoral machinery. This is crucial to preserve the purity of the electoral process. Free and fair elections are bedrock of democracy. These require utmost alertness. Alertness is to protect against technical hitches that can undermine electorates trust.

Investigations are being initiated by authorities. They are into root causes of these malfunctions. The aim is to spot systemic errors and deliver corrective measures in a swift manner. Election Commission of India stands with local administration. Both are working relentlessly. The work is to address allegations and bring back trust in electoral process.

Challenges are in abundance. Yet, voters persist in their resilience. They actively display an unwavering commitment. This commitment is towards the exercise of their democratic rights. Amidst the ongoing electoral journey, it is of vital importance.