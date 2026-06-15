Manipur benefited Immensely from PM’s Initiatives over 12 Years: CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

IMPHAL: Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “visionary leadership” for India’s remarkable progress over the past 12 years, stating that Manipur has significantly benefited from the Centre’s initiatives in infrastructure, education, healthcare, sports, connectivity and social welfare, which have accelerated the state’s development and growth.

Addressing a press conference at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal in connection with the celebration of “12 Years of Trust, Progress and Welfare” of PM Modi-led NDA government, the Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Modi for his guidance, under which India has witnessed substantial progress across various sectors since 2014.

He said that Manipur, in particular, has benefited from a series of major initiatives in infrastructure, education, healthcare, sports, connectivity and social welfare, contributing significantly to the state’s development and growth during PM Modi’s tenure.

“PM Modi has become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India till date,” Singh said. Highlighting some of the key achievements under the NDA government, the Chief Minister said that, recognising the exceptional sporting talent and spirit of athletes in Manipur, the National Sports University, the first institution of its kind in the country, was established in the state under the leadership of PM Modi.

Referring to the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Manipur, Singh said that the long-cherished demand of the people of the state was fulfilled by the NDA government on December 9, 2019.

The Chief Minister also noted that the commissioning of INS Imphal, the largest and most advanced stealth guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy, marked a proud moment for the people of Manipur. He further said that, for the first time in the state’s history, a medical college was established in the hill district of Churachandpur, marking a significant milestone in Manipur’s healthcare and educational infrastructure.

Singh said that the 111-km Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway connectivity project is targeted for completion by 2028. He observed that the crucial railway project would connect Imphal with the national railway network and eventually link the state capital directly with the rest of the country, providing a major boost to Manipur’s economy and overall development.

The Chief Minister also said that the construction of the new integrated terminal building at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed soon.

During the media briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho said that India achieved its target of reducing emissions intensity by 33-35 per cent from the 2005 levels 11 years ahead of schedule, adding that the reduction has already exceeded 36 per cent. Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh said that border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border is being undertaken on a war footing to strengthen security and improve border management. (IANS)

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