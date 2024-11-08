Manipur: Accidental Gunfire Leaves 18-Year-Old Girl Wounded

IMPHAL: An 18-year-old schoolgirl was injured in Imphal West after an allegedly accidental discharge of a licensed weapon.

According to sources, the injured student is 18-year-old Sinam Lanchenbi, daughter of S. Romen of Thangmeiband Polem Leikai.

The incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the girls' hostel of Maheikol School on the footpath beside the Lamphel Employment Exchange Office in Imphal West district.

Sources claim the shot went off accidentally while the student was taking a photo with a single-barrel gun owned by the hostel owner. She did not know it was loaded.

The gun reportedly went off automatically, hitting the girl in the waist. She was rushed to the hospital and the doctors found out that she was suffering from a waist fracture, receiving treatment at Shija Hospital.

Meanwhile, the hostel authorities have requested the Lamphel Police Station not to file any case regarding the incident, hence no case has been registered.

Earlier, students and teachers of 24 government and private schools in Ukhrul staged a major show of unison on Thursday by thronging the Zonal Education Office (ZEO) gate at Pungreitang to condemn an incident of bomb scare the previous day.

He declared emotionally before the gathering and challenged the authorities to declare educational institutions as an "Education Free Zone" to keep them safe from violence and threats.

Josiah declared that the actuality of a bomb planting at the ZEO is an unfortunate, uncalled-for affair whereby such anarchical acts threaten the security and development of the community.

In this context, he stressed that what the ZEO office should promote is supporting future generations because what undermines it directly hits at the aspirations of our community, as he said.

There was another appealing appeal from three student representatives, who briefed the public and other organizations around that educational space to stop the violent acts that are creating fear as they call upon law enforcement authorities to diligently execute a profound investigation with threats of ensuring perpetrators face justice.