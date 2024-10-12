Manipur: Advisory Issued Against Job Related Frauds at RIMS

Imphal: Authorities at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) have issued an advisory for the general public regarding fraudulent activities of a former employee of the organisation.

The advisory mentioned that the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences had received a complaint against Maibam Ningol Loitongbam ongbi Somi Devi, wife of Loitongbam Johnson of Lalambung Takhellambam Leikai for allegedly taking a sum of Rs 52.40 lakhs from a total of twenty one individuals. She had taken the money in the pretext of giving them jobs at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal in various positions.

It also mentioned that as per available records at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal Loitongbam ongbi Somi was working as Lab Attendant at Department of Microbiology of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal on a contractual basis.But in December 2022, she was terminated from her job following an inquiry whereby she was found guilty in a similar case of collecting Rs 2 lakhs from an individual on the pretext of giving a job.

The authorities also clarified that the present director of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal has no knowledge about the present case. Adding that Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Authorities remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining transparency, integrity, and ethical standards in all employment-related matters. It urged the public to be cautious of fraudulent job offers and individuals misusing the names of officials for personal gain.

Authorities have also initiated necessary legal action regarding the recent complaint and advised the public to refer to its official website for all verified advertisements and job opportunities. They have also requested the public to promptly report any possible frauds to the authorities immediately.