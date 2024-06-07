Manipur: Alleged Drug Smuggler Arrested with Brown Sugar at Manipur-Nagaland Border

IMPHAL: In significant crackdown on drug trafficking Mao Police arrested alleged drug smuggler. They seized substantial quantity of brown sugar during routine inspection at Mao. Manipur's last border town with Nagaland. This occurred on Thursday. The contraband weighed approximately 94 grams, valued at around Rs 94,000 in the local black market it was confiscated during the operation.

The arrest was executed by a dedicated team from Mao Police Station under the supervision of Senapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Anupam. IPS. Led by Inspector Worchipem Ngalung, Officer-in-Charge of the Mao Police Station. The alleged smuggler identified as 28-year-old Singamayum Sheik Akram. Son of Moulana Ahmed from Phoudel Yairipok in Thoubal district. He was detained while traveling on interstate bus en route from Imphal to Guwahati along National Highway 02.

The police operation commenced around 4:30 PM targeting vehicles for random frisking and checking. The joint team’s vigilance paid off when they apprehended Akram. They discovered brown sugar concealed in his possession. Subsequently, regular case was registered at Mao Police Station. This initiated further investigation into smuggling activities and potential network connections.

This arrest comes in wake of major drug bust by Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF) on May 31 2024. That operation saw the seizure of narcotics valued at approximately Rs 61 lakh in international market. The UNLF's operation resulted in capture of three smugglers. Subsequent public destruction of drugs at Hatta Bazaar was event witnessed by local residents.

Recent actions by Mao Police and UNLF highlight ongoing battle against drug trafficking in region. The authorities have intensified efforts to curb influx of narcotics. These pose a significant threat to local communities. The successful operations underscore the commitment. Law enforcement agencies aim to maintain security and prevent illegal drug activities within Manipur and its border areas.

Mao Police's swift and effective response in apprehending Akram confiscating brown sugar, signifies crucial victory in struggle against drug smuggling. The investigation is expected to reveal further insights. It will aid in dismantling networks involved. Local community and law enforcement agencies continue to collaborate closely. Their goal is to ensure safer and drug-free environment.