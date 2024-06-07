Manipur: Man Beheaded in Jiribam; Section 144 Imposed Amid Rising Tensions

IMPHAL: In shocking incident on June 6 man identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh (59) was reportedly beheaded by armed individuals while inspecting his farm. This gruesome attack in northeastern state of Manipur has led to immediate retaliatory actions. There was a surge of protests. Authorities have imposed stringent measures to maintain public order.

The incident took place in Jiribam. Singh was brutally attacked there. Enraged by the murder, locals set an abandoned structure on fire. This was an act of retaliation. The situation escalated further. Protesters gathered in front of the Jiribam police station. They demanded the return of licensed firearms taken away post-elections.

In response to the growing unrest District Magistrate Krishna Kumar, IAS enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1973. These orders aim to prevent unlawful activities by anti-social elements. Such activities could lead to widespread disturbances endangering both lives and property.

The prohibitory orders issued ex-parte due to urgent nature of situation. They took immediate effect. Under these restrictions any assembly of five or more individuals is prohibited. If likely to turn unlawful. Carrying weapons or lethal objects is strictly forbidden. Movement outside residences within Jiribam District restricted except for emergencies or authorized processions.

Despite Jiribam’s diverse ethnic composition, including communities such as Meiteis. Muslims Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris. The district has largely remained unaffected by ethnic conflicts that have plagued other parts of Manipur in recent times. However this recent incident raised serious concerns about potential for escalating violence. And disruption in area.

District Magistrate’s order is preventive measure aimed at safeguarding public peace and security. Authorities are on high alert. Monitoring situation closely to prevent any further escalation. Immediate enforcement of these measures underscores severity of threat posed by such incidents and need for swift action to maintain order.

Residents should cooperate with law enforcement agencies This ensures safety and security of community. The situation in Jiribam is being watched closely. Efforts are being made to restore normalcy. There is also a focus on preventing any further acts of violence.