Manipur: AMPTA Halts Operations for 3 Days Due to Poor Road Conditions on NH-37

IMPHAL: Taking dig at the state government’s claim that an aeroplane can land along NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam) the All Manipur Petroleum Transporters Association (AMPTA) announced on Sunday that it now takes over four days to travel the Imphal-Jiribam route.

Expressing disappointment over the deteriorating condition of Imphal-Jiribam Road, AMPTA has decided to halt operations for three days starting Monday. The association is calling on the government. They also urge the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to urgently repair the road.

Due to the poor condition of NH-37 over 480 trucks, including LPG gas bullets petroleum tankers and other vehicles, are currently stranded along the highway. To avoid further congestion hundreds of empty goods trucks are being held at Nungkao village in Tamenglong district. These include LPG gas bullet tankers and petroleum tankers.

On July 17, around 480 trucks in four convoys left Jiribam for Imphal. Many are now stuck in the muddy highway. A video has surfaced on social media showing petroleum tanker unable to move out of the mud.

Since violence erupted in the region most transporters have opted for NH-37 instead of NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) passing through Kangpokpi district, a Kuki-dominated area. This over-utilization coupled with a lack of maintenance has left transporters facing severe challenges.

Imphal valley is also experiencing shortage of LPG cooking gas. On July 18 LPG distributors protested against frequent monetary demands. They warned that such demands could disrupt gas supply to consumers.

Tanker drivers reported that loaded trucks heading towards Imphal are stuck near Makru bridge. Empty trucks heading from Imphal to Jiribam are stuck at Nungkao village. Drivers are risking their lives to provide essential items The poor road condition is causing significant delays and damage to vehicles. Excavators are often used to push stuck vehicles. This further damages many trucks.

In response to these conditions, AMPTA has announced a three-day service halt. The halt will start on Monday. The association demands that the NHIDCL repair the road within this period. They want to ensure that transporters can continue their services without further hindrance.