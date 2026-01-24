Manipur announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for kin of Meitei man killed by militants

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, who was kidnapped and later killed by suspected United Kuki National Army (UKNA) militants in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar said the state government is deeply concerned over the abduction and killing of Singh, also known as Ginminthang (29), who was abducted along with his wife, Chingnu Haokip, from their residence at Tuibong in Churachandpur district headquarters on January 21. Singh was subsequently shot dead at Natjang village in the same district by unknown armed miscreants on January 21, the official said, adding that his body was found on January 22.

The UKNA is a non-signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, signed with the Central government in August 2008. The SoO tripartite pact was signed between the Centre, the Manipur government and 23 Kuki-Zo militant groups.

"The state government expresses its deepest condolences and shares the grief and sorrow of the bereaved family. An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the next of kin of the deceased, Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh," Kumar said in a statement.

Singh belonged to the Meitei community and was married to Chingnu Haokip, who belongs to the Kuki tribal community. After the marriage, Singh had adopted a tribal name, Ginminthang, police said.

According to a police official, the couple was abducted on January 20 by suspected UKNA militants and taken towards Natjang village under Henglep police station in Churachandpur district. Singh was allegedly killed during captivity, while his wife was later released.

The Manipur government has handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe.

In a related development, a Joint Action Committee led by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, along with Congress MLAs Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh and Kangujam Ranjit Singh, accompanied by Singh's family members, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday night and submitted a memorandum.

A Raj Bhavan official said the memorandum conveyed concerns and sought appropriate action in connection with Singh's killing. The Governor expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The operations are being carried out on a war footing, the official added. (IANS)

