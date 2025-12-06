Manipur government warns of stern action against threats, disruption of peace

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Friday warned that anti-social elements and anyone involved in issuing threats or attempting to disturb the peaceful coexistence of communities will face stringent legal action.

In a notification, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said that any individual or organization, without exception, found issuing threats or attempting to disturb peaceful coexistence shall be prosecuted strictly in accordance with the law.

“The state government reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguard the people of Manipur. It is an earnest appeal to the citizens to stand united against unlawful elements and to cooperate in the initiatives of the state government towards maintaining peace, harmony and public order, to bring the state back to the path of growth and development,” the Chief Secretary said in the notification. He said it has come to the attention of the Manipur government that some organizations are attempting to disrupt peace in the state by threatening and intimidating law-abiding citizens.

Goel said that action has already been initiated against such anti-social elements by Manipur Police.

Any attempt to intimidate or endanger the safety and security of any citizen, he said, is an act against the state and its people. He reiterated that the state has reaffirmed that no individual, group or organization, whether proscribed or otherwise, has the authority to issue decrees, impose punishments or restrict lawful cultural, economic or artistic activities in Manipur. (IANS)

