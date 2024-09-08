Manipur: Anti-Drone Systems Deployed in Violence-Stricken Manipur as Militants Escalate Tactics

IMPHAL: Anti-drone systems have started to be deployed by the Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force as violence-hit Manipur faces growing unrest in an attempt to check the rising use of advanced technology by militants. This comes after a spate of drone and rocket attacks targeted civilians, which includes one elderly man dead and five other injured in the Moirang area of Bishnupur district, said a statement from the state police.

The CRPF has provided a tested anti-drone system to security forces in this conflict-ridden region. The Assam Rifles, operating along the fringe areas, has also pressed into service several such systems that can intercept rogue drones. Already, plans are afoot to strengthen such defenses, with the CRPF likely to provide additional anti-drone guns very shortly. Similarly, the state police of Manipur are pushing ahead with their procurement of anti-drone equipment against this new threat.

Starting in May of this year, ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have torn through Manipur, claiming over 200 lives and forcing thousands to flee. The conflict consists of rifles, grenades, and other conventional weapons; in the recent spurt of their armed struggle, militants used even drones and rockets, further destabilizing the region.

The violence has scaled up this month. People of Bishnupur and Imphal East were sent into panic mode on Friday night after spotting the flying objects in the sky above their villages. In response, locals in areas such as Narainsena, Nambol Kamong, Pukhao, Dolaithabi and Shantipur switched off lights to evade any onslaught by the hovering drones.

The increased use of drones has now pushed the Manipur government into constituting a five-member high-level committee to probe the recent drone bombings. The committee, headed by Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, is expected to submit its report on September 13. Other members include senior military and paramilitary officials: GOC 57 Mountain Division Major General SS Kartikeya; Inspector General of Assam Rifles, Major General Ravroop Singh (South); CRPF Inspector General Vipul Kumar; and BSF Deputy Inspector General JK Birdi.