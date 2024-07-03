Manipur Apex Bodies Urge Governor for Expedited Implementation of NRC

IMPHAL: In significant development for Manipur's socio-political landscape the Coordinating Committee for Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and the United Naga Council (UNC) have intensified their call for swift execution of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Anchored on year 1951, led by Thokchom Somorendro of COCOMI. NG. Lorho of UNC was there too. A delegation comprising prominent members from both organizations presented their plea to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The memorandum submitted by COCOMI and UNC highlights their grave concerns regarding influx of illegal immigrants. Also the resultant demographic imbalance in Manipur. They assert that implementation of the NRC is crucial to mitigating these issues. Ensuring security and socio-economic stability of the native population is key. Emphasizing need for scientific methods in identifying and addressing illegal immigration the delegation called for stringent measures. These would prevent further infiltration into the state.

Among their key demands was cessation of arbitrary village recognitions without proper verification. They urged authorities to scrutinize the abnormal proliferation of villages in specific districts. Underscoring importance of corrective actions to address anomalies they sought effective measures.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey, responding to delegation's concerns assured them of state government's commitment to implementing NRC. She conveyed discussions have already taken place with highest levels of central government. The President of India, Finance Minister and Union Home Minister were included. This underscored seriousness with which issue is being addressed. Governor Uikey reaffirmed her dedication. She is taking all necessary steps in best interests of people of Manipur.

Issue of NRC in Manipur has sparked intense debate. Concern among various stakeholders reflects broader anxieties. Issues over identity security and socio-economic implications are prominent. COCOMI and UNC have positioned themselves as pivotal voices. They advocate for preservation of Manipur's cultural and demographic integrity.

As the state navigates these complex challenges implementation of NRC based on 1951 census remains focal point for ensuring clarity and accountability in citizenship matters. Governor Anusuiya Uikey has assured forthcoming action. Path forward on this contentious issue promises to be closely watched. It will be debated in the coming months.