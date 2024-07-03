Assam: Rising Brahmaputra Water Levels Prompt Urgent Advisory from Kamrup Metro Authorities

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metro District Administration Commissioner cum Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Sumit Sattawan, has issued crucial public advisory. This is in response to Brahmaputra River's water level rising above the danger mark of 49.68 meters. This advisory effective immediately, urges residents near riverfront riverbanks and adjacent areas to remain vigilant. The heightened risk of breaches, embankment failures and overflows is a cause for concern.

To ensure safety of life and property several precautions have been advised. Residents are instructed to refrain from engaging in activities involving country boats. Fishing in and around the Brahmaputra River is to be avoided until further notice. Driving or walking through flooded areas is strongly discouraged. The risks are significant.

It is advised to avoid contact with floodwaters. They may contain sewage, chemicals or other hazardous materials. Crossing flooded rivers or streams is strictly prohibited. Any other flowing bodies of water should also be avoided.

Special attention should be given to vulnerable groups such as children and elderly individuals. Ensuring they remain in safe locations is critical. Additionally, caution is advised regarding potential hazards like displaced animals.

Residents are warned to avoid contact with submerged transformers, inverters electrical posts. Or wires for safety reasons. In case of emergencies residents capable of doing so should provide assistance to individuals who fall into water bodies and seek help from trained personnel. Such as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) or Village Defence Parties (VDPs) if untrained.

Staying informed through local news sources and emergency alerts is crucial during this period. Residents are urged to comply promptly with directives issued by local authorities and emergency responders. Including evacuation orders if issued for their safety.

The administration emphasizes that violating these measures may result in legal actions under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other applicable laws. For emergencies residents are encouraged to contact the district helpline numbers 1077 or 93654-29314.

Residents are urged to prioritize safety and cooperate fully with authorities. This is during critical period of heightened flood risk in the region.