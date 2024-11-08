Manipur: Armed Miscreants Attack Irilbung High School’s Headmaster Over Monetary Demand

IMPHAL: A brutal attack on a school teacher was reported on the morning of 7th November at Irilbung High School, located in Bamonkampu Makha Leikai, Imphal East.

The assaulted teacher, identified as Nongthombam Nilakamol (60), the headmaster of the school, was brutally attacked by two armed miscreants around 10:00 AM.

According to reports, the assailants, armed with iron rods, hit the headmaster following a disagreement over monetary demand.

The attack followed a demand letter, as per reports, received by Nilakamol on October 25 from the outlawed KCP group requesting Rs. 50,000.