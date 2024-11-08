Manipur: Armed Miscreants Attack Irilbung High School’s Headmaster Over Monetary Demand

IMPHAL: A brutal attack on a school teacher was reported on the morning of 7th November at Irilbung High School, located in Bamonkampu Makha Leikai, Imphal East.
The assaulted teacher, identified as Nongthombam Nilakamol (60), the headmaster of the school, was brutally attacked by two armed miscreants around 10:00 AM.
According to reports, the assailants, armed with iron rods, hit the headmaster following a disagreement over monetary demand.
The attack followed a demand letter, as per reports, received by Nilakamol on October 25 from the outlawed KCP group requesting Rs. 50,000.
However, the headmaster said that he was only capable of paying Rs. 23,000. Infuriated by the refusal, the assailants, under the influence of alcohol, encountered Nilakamol and violently attacked him in his office.
Following the attack, Nilakamol was immediately taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital for medical treatment.
The incident has raised widespread outrage among the students, teachers, and staff of Irilbung High School, leading to a protest at the school gate.
The protesters voiced serious concern over the escalating threat of violence against school staff, highlighting that such attacks disrupt the school environment and create an atmosphere of fear.
Additionally, the school announced a two-day suspension of classes in support of Nilakamol and to advocate for increased security measures at the institution.
