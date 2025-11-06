Manipur: Arms and ammunition recovered from drug peddlers

IMPHAL: In a major success against drug trafficking, Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested two inter-state drug peddlers along with approximately 2 kgs of brown sugar from Sekmai Pangaltabi area under Sekmai Police station, Imphal West district, a press release said.

Police have revealed the identity of accused, Md. Mustakim of Lilong Lou Manga and Umar Khan of Lilong Chingkham Maning are from Thoubal district.

Intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, as stated in a release. (ANI)

