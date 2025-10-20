In joint Op, Assam Rifles recover weapons from Manipur's Bishnupur

IMPHAL: Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and Indian Army, recovered weapons and war-like stores during an intelligence-based operation in Manipur, a release said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a weapons cache, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and the Indian Army, launched a joint operation in the general area of Phubala, Bishnupur District, Manipur, on October 13, it added.

The operation was initiated in the early hours with columns tactically moving to the general area. During the conduct of the operation, the team successfully recovered weapons, ammunition and other War like Stores, the release stated.

"The recovered items include one INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with magazine (Registered No. 18531137, confirmed as looted), one Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun, one Chinese Hand Grenade, Five rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS live ammunition, Five Ballistite cartridges, Six 12 Bore cartridges, Three .303 rounds chargers, One Tube launching cylinder, one Baofeng Hand Held set, Three Bullet Proof (BP) helmets, Four BP plates, One rubber tube," a release said. The recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores have been handed over to Moirang Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

