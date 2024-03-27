Manipur: Army Finds Weapon, Drugs at Abandoned Militants’ Camp
IMPHAL: In a major operation, Central and State security forces recovered massive amount or arms and ammunition along with drugs in an abandoned camp that belonged to militants in Manipur on Tuesday.
The Indian Army along with state forces launched coordinated operations in Maphou village in Imphal East district based on specific inputs about the presence of militants.
During the search, the security forces found a large amount of weapons, and explosives which included one improvised mortar, one mortar launcher, two grenades, ammunition, and 20 grams of heroin powder.
The seized items have been handed over to the Manipur police.
In another such operation, security forces conducted search operations in the outskirts and at-risk areas of hill and valley districts.
The operations were successful leading to the discovery of a stash of weapons and illegal substances.
During the search operations on March 25, 2024, in Maphou Bazaar and Maphou Kuki Village in Thoubal Dam-PS, Imphal East District, security forces found a large amount of weapons.
The cache included an improvised mortar standing at 6 feet tall, along with two bipod/mount units and a base plate.
Additionally, they found 32 live rounds of country-made launcher bombs, five ammunition round caps for country-made launchers, and one explosive weighing approximately 1.5kg.
Among the items seized were also 1.5 meters of Cordtex wire, two lighters, and approximately 20 grams of suspected heroin. The cache also contained two 36 hand grenades, one Pompie mortar, and 60 fired cases.
On March 17, unidentified miscreants vandalized the office of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in Churachandpur.
Various documents, computers, and furniture were reportedly destroyed during the attack.
As per sources, the attack occurred due to an alleged internal conflict between the Paitei and Zomi communities.
Earlier, two houses there were found to been torched by “unknown attackers” in Kwatha Khunou, one of the last Meitei villages on the eastern side of restive Manipur.
ALSO WATCH: