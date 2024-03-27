Manipur: Army Finds Weapon, Drugs at Abandoned Militants’ Camp

IMPHAL: In a major operation, Central and State security forces recovered massive amount or arms and ammunition along with drugs in an abandoned camp that belonged to militants in Manipur on Tuesday.

The Indian Army along with state forces launched coordinated operations in Maphou village in Imphal East district based on specific inputs about the presence of militants.

During the search, the security forces found a large amount of weapons, and explosives which included one improvised mortar, one mortar launcher, two grenades, ammunition, and 20 grams of heroin powder.

The seized items have been handed over to the Manipur police.