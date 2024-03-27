Tripura: Kanhaiya Kumar To Participate in Nomination Filing Rally

AGARTALA: Former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’s Union and a leader of the Congress party, Kanhaiya Kumar will visit Tripura on Wednesday.
Kanhaiya will be participating in a rally where Congress candidate Ashish Kumar will file his nomination papers, as announced by former minister and MLA Sudip Roy Barman.
Speaking to the media, Roy Barman announced that Ashish Kumar Saha, a candidate supported by Congress and INDIA bloc, will officially file his nomination papers for the West Parliamentary seat.
He also said that the event would start with all Congress leaders and activists gathering in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan. Following this, a procession will move through different streets of Agartala before Saha submits his nomination.
When asked about BJP candidate Biplab Deb’s rally, Roy Barman referred to a previous communication sent to the Returning Officer of the West Parliamentary seat.
Meanwhile, for the first time in the 72-year electoral history of Tripura, the Left parties and the Congress are contesting together in the parliamentary polls to take on the BJP, though the two traditional rivals jointly fought against the ruling party in last year’s Assembly elections.
In the high-profile Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, the main contest will be between the BJP nominee and former Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb, and state Congress President, Ashish Kumar Saha, who is a common candidate of the INDIA bloc.
In fact, Congress President Saha and sitting Congress MLA, Sudip Roy Barman quit the BJP in February 2022 after being elected to the state Assembly on the party’s tickets in March 2018.
In last year’s Assembly polls, Saha and Barman contested as Congress nominees against the BJP but the former failed to win, though the latter retained his seat.
Of Tripura’s two Lok Sabha seats -- Tripura West and Tripura East – the electoral focus was always on the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, which the CPI(M) won 11 times since 1952.
The Congress won the seat four times in 1957, 1967, 1989, and 1991.
