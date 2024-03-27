Tripura: Kanhaiya Kumar To Participate in Nomination Filing Rally

He also said that the event would start with all Congress leaders and activists gathering in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan. Following this, a procession will move through different streets of Agartala before Saha submits his nomination.

When asked about BJP candidate Biplab Deb’s rally, Roy Barman referred to a previous communication sent to the Returning Officer of the West Parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the 72-year electoral history of Tripura, the Left parties and the Congress are contesting together in the parliamentary polls to take on the BJP, though the two traditional rivals jointly fought against the ruling party in last year’s Assembly elections.

In the high-profile Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, the main contest will be between the BJP nominee and former Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb, and state Congress President, Ashish Kumar Saha, who is a common candidate of the INDIA bloc.