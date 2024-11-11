Manipur: Army Jawan Injured in Shooting Amid Series of Attacks in Imphal East

IMPHAL: A soldier from the 4 Mahar Regiment was injured from a minor gunshot wound in the Imphal East district on Sunday as the tension in the state translates into violence.

Clashes continued to break out in groups leading to increased security concerns in that area.

The shooting incident occurred in the wake of a flurry of violent incidents. A separate attack took place in Jiribam. In the past weeks or so, Manipur has witnessed a spate of gunfights reported, which are stretching local resources and raising fear among the people.

The latest assault had unfolded when suspected Kuki militants allegedly attacked farmers while working at the Sanasabi paddy field in the Meitei-inhabited area as well as the neighboring village of Thamnapokpi.

To retaliate against the attack, the district police of Imphal East collaborated with the 4th Mahar Regiment and the 119th Battalion BSF to take on the attackers. The firefight was intense and lasted for nearly 40 minutes.

In this melee, a jawan suffered a minor bullet injury on his left arm. According to reports, he has suffered injuries that are not too serious and should recover soon.

According to reports, the attackers emerged from a hilltop Uyok Ching Maning or Uyok Hillock. Reports claim they first began by planting grenades and then unleashed a hurricane of gunfire on the ground forces.

This has become a tactic that causes an escalation of armaments and tactics in the fights, and this makes the task even harder to achieve peace for the troubled region.

This high rate of violence has made it quite impossible for the local authorities to enable stabilization in the area since many residents continue to experience moments of attack in the wake of gunfire.

Security forces have worked day and night to try to control the situation, but the situation's complexity tends to be quite unmanageable.