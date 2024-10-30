Manipur: Army provides musical instrument to school in Imphal East under Operation Sadbhavna

Imphal: The Indian Army has provided musical instruments to Saraswati Bal Vidyalaya at Andro in Manipur’s Imphal East district under Operation Sadbhavna.

The army said that this initiative would enrich young minds with the joy of music. The instruments include guitars, Keyboard, drum sets, speakers, etc.

The school has classes up to X. With this initiative, the Indian Army has also trained instructors to fulfill students’ extracurricular activity routines and foster a passion for music.

Earlier this month, in a significant boost to local tourism and community engagement, under Operation Sadbhanva, a tent-based homestay nestled in the picturesque and historically significant location of Kalapani in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, was inaugurated by Brigadier SPS Chouhan, Commander Panchshul Brigade.

The initiative aims to provide tourists with an authentic experience of the vibrant local culture as part of the Vibrant Village program of the central government while promoting sustainable tourism practices.

The opening ceremony was attended by Brijesh Garbyal, Sarpanch of Garbyang village, who emphasized the importance of such ventures in enhancing the livelihoods of rural communities.

This homestay not only offers a unique getaway for travelers but also supports the nation-building efforts supported by the Indian Army, encouraging rural development and fostering connections between visitors and the villagers. This noble initiative promotes the Vibrant Villages program and will help in boosting the rural economy.

Indian Army is undertaking many such projects like electrification of villages, installation of hybrid solar plants, conduct of medical camps, etc. Border areas of the Kumaon region encourage tourism and promote reverse migration of locals. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur: 8 UNLF (P) cadres arrested with arms, ammunition in Thoubal

Also Watch: