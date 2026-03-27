Manipur: Army Vehicle Accident in Churachandpur Triggers Unrest, CAPF Vehicles Damaged

CHURACHANDPUR: The security forces in Manipur informed about a road accident involving a Mine Protected Vehicle and a two-wheeler along the Churachandpur-Kangvai axis, a press release said on Thursday.

The incident involving a Mine Protected Vehicle (Cassipir) of security forces occurred on March 25, Wednesday evening, along the Churachandpur-Kangvai axis.

According to a press release, a two-wheeler, allegedly being driven in an inebriated state with a pillion rider also under the influence of alcohol, collided with the security forces vehicle, which was moving in accordance with established traffic norms and maintaining due caution.

The individuals on the two-wheeler sustained only minor injuries, limited to a superficial laceration. They were immediately evacuated by Army personnel to the District Hospital, Churachandpur, where medical examination confirmed the absence of any serious injury. It also confirmed that the individuals were intoxicated, the release said.

The authorities stated that despite the prompt and responsible response by the security forces, certain elements have attempted to incite unrest, leading to damage to CAPF vehicles, public property and disruption of normal life.

The Indian Army remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, restraint, and civil cooperation. The facts of the incident are being transparently communicated, and any misinformation or attempts to distort the situation are strongly discouraged.

All sections of society are urged to exercise restraint, uphold peace, and allow due process to prevail, the Indian Army stated in a press release. (ANI)

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