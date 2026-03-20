Manipur Security Forces Arrest Insurgents, Drug Traffickers in Multi-District Operations

Imphal: Security forces and Manipur Police intensified search and enforcement operations across the state over the past 24 hours, resulting in multiple arrests and significant seizures of narcotics, arms, and vehicles. The overall law-and-order situation in the state remained normal during this period.
The operations spanned several districts, targeting insurgent cadres, extortionists, and drug traffickers.
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On March 17, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed insurgent group PREPAK in Thoubal district.
The arrested individual, Thoudam Jingko Singh alias Sanathoi, 25, of Thoudam Wangmataba, was apprehended from the Thoudam Laishram Leirak area under Thoubal Police Station.
Two 7.62x39mm live rounds, a mobile phone with SIM card, and a Honda Activa scooter were recovered from his possession.
On March 18, security forces arrested two active cadres of KCP (PWG) from Imphal East district, both linked to extortion activities.
The first, Thokchom Devarani Devi, 43, of Kongba Makha Ucheck, was arrested from her residence under Irilbung Police Station. A mobile phone was recovered from her.
Later the same day, Moirangthem Jiten Singh alias Nanao, 46, of Kongba Laishram Leikai, was arrested from his locality. A mobile phone was also seized from him.
Manipur Police intercepted a drug carrier at the Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station NAKA checkpoint in Bishnupur district.
The individual, from Toribari Village under Kangpokpi Police Station in Senapati district, was found in possession of approximately 1.5 kg of opium, along with a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw, a carry backpack, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card.
On March 17, police arrested a 21-year-old from Keirao Makting Awang Leikai, Imphal East district, near the Kwakta Sericulture Training Institute along National Highway 02 in Bishnupur district.
Approximately 271 grams of Heroin No. 4, an Alto car, and a keypad mobile phone were seized from the suspect.
Also on March 17, police arrested Laishram Kunjomani Singh, 52, from Bora Gali, Thangal Bazar under City Police Station in Imphal West district.
A total of 56,216 capsules of SP tablets — a commonly abused pharmaceutical drug in the Northeast — along with a mobile phone, were seized from him.
Amid the operations, authorities ensured the uninterrupted movement of essential goods along NH-37. According to the official press note, 155 vehicles carrying essential items were facilitated through the highway.
Security convoys have been deployed on sensitive stretches, and strict security measures remain in place at all vulnerable locations to ensure safe passage.