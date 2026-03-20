Manipur Security Forces Arrest Insurgents, Drug Traffickers in Multi-District Operations

Imphal: Security forces and Manipur Police intensified search and enforcement operations across the state over the past 24 hours, resulting in multiple arrests and significant seizures of narcotics, arms, and vehicles. The overall law-and-order situation in the state remained normal during this period.

The operations spanned several districts, targeting insurgent cadres, extortionists, and drug traffickers.

Also Read: 3 Militant Cadres Arrested, 35 Acres of Poppy Destroyed in Manipur