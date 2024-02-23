Manipur: Around 100 Trucks Stranded As Continuous Rainfall Causes Landslides Along NH-37

IMPHAL: An important portion of the National Highway 37, namely the Imphal-Silchar route via Jiribam district headquarters in Manipur, has been blocked due to continuous pre-monsoon downpour over the past couple of days causing landslides.

The Nungdalal area on NH 37, located in Noney district of Manipur, saw massive traffic disruptions, leading to nearly 100 laden trucks getting stranded since the morning of February 23.

A team from the Noney district administration acted quickly by immediately rushing to the areas affected by landslides and they launched operations to clear the debris by deploying heavy machinery.

The Noney district headquarters has experienced erratic power supply in the midst of persistent light to heavy rainfall across Manipur for the past two days, with the Meteorological Department forecasting further precipitation until Sunday.