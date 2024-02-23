Manipur: Around 100 Trucks Stranded As Continuous Rainfall Causes Landslides Along NH-37

IMPHAL: An important portion of the National Highway 37, namely the Imphal-Silchar route via Jiribam district headquarters in Manipur, has been blocked due to continuous pre-monsoon downpour over the past couple of days causing landslides.
The Nungdalal area on NH 37, located in Noney district of Manipur, saw massive traffic disruptions, leading to nearly 100 laden trucks getting stranded since the morning of February 23.
A team from the Noney district administration acted quickly by immediately rushing to the areas affected by landslides and they launched operations to clear the debris by deploying heavy machinery.
The Noney district headquarters has experienced erratic power supply in the midst of persistent light to heavy rainfall across Manipur for the past two days, with the Meteorological Department forecasting further precipitation until Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted rainfall with isolated thunderstorm activity expected over Northeast and adjacent East India until February 23, 2024.
The weather department said in a statement that a cyclonic circulation is present over Assam and the surrounding areas in the lower troposphere.
Additionally, there is a likelihood of high moisture feeding from the Bay of Bengal over East and Northeast India during the next two to three days.
The IMD report read: “Under this influence, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning over Arunachal Pradesh during February 21-23, Assam and Meghalaya on February 23 and with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 21 and 22; and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during February 24 to 27; over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 24 and 25, 2024. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during February 21 - 23; over Assam, Nagaland on February 22, 2024”.