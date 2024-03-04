Manipur: Assam man arrested for smuggling in Imphal

IMPHAL: In a recent incident, Manipur police arrested a man from Assam on suspicion of smuggling on Sunday evening.
As per officials, the accused was arrested with over 11 kilo grams of cannabis (ganja) allegedly for trying to smuggle in Imphal.
It is suspected that the man was transporting illegal drugs from Imphal to Assan via Nagaland on National Highway 102 when a team of Imphal East police apprehended him.
The accused has been identified as Anup Karmakar who, a resident of the Ulubari area in Guwahati, Assam.
Acting on a tip-off, the police team initiated a raid near the North Assam Oil Company and detained Karmakar.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated.
In another such incident, Manipur police apprehended four people suspected to be involved in separate vehicle theft and abduction.
A Toyota Fortuner was reported missing on February 29, 2024, in Imphal West following which police arrested three people and recovered the vehicle on Saturday.
The arrested accused's were identified as Yumnam Angousana Singh (26), Maibam Sanajaoba Singh (26), and Irom James Singh (22), all residents of Imphal East.
A person named Kish Sarunao was allegedly kidnapped along with his vehicle from Imphal East.
Following the incident, police promptly initiated a search operation and rescued the victim and his vehicle in the Napetpalli area.
One person was arrested in connection with the alleged theft and kidnapping. The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Lukhram Bikram Singh who hailed from Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai.
Earlier on February 6, police arrested 21 individuals for engaging in illegal activity related to power theft.
The incident occurred after unauthorized individuals were discovered illegally tapping into MSPCL Low Tension lines, promoting power theft.
The raids were allegedly carried out in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Kakching.
