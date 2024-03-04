Manipur: Assam man arrested for smuggling in Imphal

IMPHAL: In a recent incident, Manipur police arrested a man from Assam on suspicion of smuggling on Sunday evening.

As per officials, the accused was arrested with over 11 kilo grams of cannabis (ganja) allegedly for trying to smuggle in Imphal.

It is suspected that the man was transporting illegal drugs from Imphal to Assan via Nagaland on National Highway 102 when a team of Imphal East police apprehended him.

The accused has been identified as Anup Karmakar who, a resident of the Ulubari area in Guwahati, Assam.