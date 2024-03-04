Tripura: Case Registered Against 6 TIPRA Motha Workers for Vandalizing BJP Office

AGARTALA: In a shocking turn of events, six individuals have been booked for allegedly vandalizing and ransacking a BJP office situation in the Asharambari assembly constituency in the Khowai district of Tripura.

As per officials, a temporary BJP party office was vandalized by unknown miscreants in an interior area. A case was registered with Champahour police station on Sunday naming six people. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to determine the accused's involvement in the incident.

According to the BJP sources, the miscreants who belonged to the TIPRA Motha party vandalized the party office and allegedly set fire to chairs, tables, various types of papers, and flexes and campaign materials.