Tripura: Case Registered Against 6 TIPRA Motha Workers for Vandalizing BJP Office

AGARTALA: In a shocking turn of events, six individuals have been booked for allegedly vandalizing and ransacking a BJP office situation in the Asharambari assembly constituency in the Khowai district of Tripura.
As per officials, a temporary BJP party office was vandalized by unknown miscreants in an interior area. A case was registered with Champahour police station on Sunday naming six people. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to determine the accused's involvement in the incident.
According to the BJP sources, the miscreants who belonged to the TIPRA Motha party vandalized the party office and allegedly set fire to chairs, tables, various types of papers, and flexes and campaign materials.
BJP has also identified six individuals from the TIPRA Motha party in connection with the incident and filed an FIR against them. They are identified as Chitta Debbarma, Raju Debbarma, Suman Debbarma, Chanjit Debbarma, Mahendra Debbarma, and Ujjal Debbarma.
Additionally, Tripura BJP secretary Devid Debbarma took to Facebook to condemn the attack and highlighted the depths to which someone would descend for political gain.
He also urged the police to promptly address the unlawful activity as there is no place for violence in the state, he stated through his post.
Earlier on Saturday, a tripartite agreement, TIPRASA accord, was signed among the government of India, the government of Tripura, and the TIPRA Motha.
On the occasion, Amit Shah said that the agreement reflects the government's commitment to rectifying historical injustices and embracing the realities of the present to pave the way for a brighter future.
Under the TIPRASA Accord, a committee will be set up to make sure it's carried out properly. Notable figures including Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha, Member of Parliament Biplab Deb, and Tripura's Chief Secretary were present during the signing.
It is to be noted that the accord is poised to address crucial matters on tribal land and language rights, thereby marking a drastic step towards ensuring their political and financial autonomy.
