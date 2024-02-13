Assam To Launch Rs 23,000 Cr Project in Vikas Yatra From March 1

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has announced the launch of statewide 10-day ‘Vikas Yatra’ from March 1 during the cabinet meeting on Monday.
The yatra will be a part of government’s ambitious initiative to lay foundation stone of 2776 projects, which are being constructed with a total cost of Rs 23,000 crore. The projects are designed to address crucial infrastructure, education, healthcare, and public service needs.
The cabinet also informed that an administrative approval has been provided for 12 projects to transform the rural road network of the state under Asom Mala 2.0. The government has approved Rs 1,510.98 crore for these projects.
The government has also decided to ceremoniously distribute ‘pattas’ or land documents across the state from February 23 to 29, following the conclusion of the second phase of ‘Mission Basundhara’ on Feb 16. This will precede the commencement of the third phase, as stated by Tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.
The mission includes digitally settling land for non-individual judicial entities, granting ownership rights to urban tenants, resolving bhoodan/gramdan land issues, converting grant land to periodic pattas, settling lands acquired from religious institutions, and initiating map services among other offerings, as stated by Baruah.
The council of ministers also approved the allocation of the budgeted amount of Rs. 107.30 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 to cover interest subvention for the year, which will be disbursed to state government employees who have taken advantage of the 'Apon Ghar' subsidized housing loan scheme, as stated by the minister.
As of now, 37,626 state government employees have benefited from the scheme, with approximately Rs. 5,222 crore disbursed through banks, he added.
Meanwhile, state finance minister Ajanta Neog presented a Rs 774.47 crore deficit budget for the financial year 2024-25. The estimate layout of the budget is Rs 1,43.890 crore.
