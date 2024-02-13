Assam To Launch Rs 23,000 Cr Project in Vikas Yatra From March 1

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has announced the launch of statewide 10-day ‘Vikas Yatra’ from March 1 during the cabinet meeting on Monday.

The yatra will be a part of government’s ambitious initiative to lay foundation stone of 2776 projects, which are being constructed with a total cost of Rs 23,000 crore. The projects are designed to address crucial infrastructure, education, healthcare, and public service needs.

The cabinet also informed that an administrative approval has been provided for 12 projects to transform the rural road network of the state under Asom Mala 2.0. The government has approved Rs 1,510.98 crore for these projects.