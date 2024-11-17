Manipur: Authorities Re-Impose Curfew in Imphal West District

IMPHAL: Authorities in Imphal West District have re-imposed a curfew starting at 4:30 am on Saturday until further notice, due to the prevailing law and order situation in the district.

Earlier, the authorities had relaxed the curfew from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm on November 16, as per an order dated November 15. However, this relaxation order now stands cancelled with immediate effect. Individuals involved in essential services, including healthcare, will be exempt from the curfew.

An order issued by Th Kirankumar, District Magistrate, Imphal West District, on Saturday stated: “Now, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the above-mentioned curfew relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 4:30 pm on November 16, 2024. Total curfew is imposed with effect from 4:30 pm on November 16, 2024, until further orders.”

“All persons involved in essential services such as health, electricity, CAF & PD, PHED, petrol pumps, municipality, press and electronic media, functioning of courts, and to-and-fro movement of flight passengers to the airport, as well as contractors/workers with valid Airport Entry Permit (AEP) cards, shall be exempted from the curfew,” the order further stated. (ANI)

