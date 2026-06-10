Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh briefs Gadkari and seeks approval of Imphal Elevated Highway Project

Guwhati: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his official residence in New Delhi and sought early approval for the proposed Imphal Elevated Highway project.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Gadkari on the steps taken by the state government to resolve long-pending issues affecting several key highway projects, including the Imphal–Jiribam and Imphal–Dimapur routes.

Singh informed the Union minister that land compensation for National Highway 37 (Imphal–Jiribam Road) in Noney district had been approved by the state cabinet following a revised survey. He added that construction work on the project had already commenced.

Regarding the Imphal–Dimapur highway, Singh said that issues related to land acquisition and project implementation in Kangpokpi district had been resolved. He also noted that the state cabinet had approved a special package to facilitate the project’s progress.

The Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also highlighted pending land-related issues affecting the Imphal–Ukhrul–Jessami highway and said the government was actively engaging with stakeholders to achieve an early resolution.

In a social media platform following the meeting, Singh said Gadkari had responded positively to the requests and assured continued support for the development of Manipur’s road infrastructure.

The discussions focused on expediting major highway projects and removing bottlenecks to improve road connectivity across the state.