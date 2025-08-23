Manipur: Biren Singh lauds Assam Rifles’ biometric verification of Myanmar nationals

IMPHAL: Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday appreciated the Assam Rifles for recording biometrics and verifying other details of 42,000 Myanmar nationals who entered India since December last year.

Taking to social media platform X, Singh wrote, “Under the new FMR policy, the Assam Rifles have mapped around 42,000 Myanmar nationals who entered India through various border points since last December.”

“Their entry has been recorded with the help of biometrics and verification measures along the Indo-Myanmar border. This is a positive step towards regulating the entry of foreign nationals, and it will also help in checking the abnormal population growth witnessed in Manipur in recent years,” said Singh, who quit the Chief Ministerial post on February 9, four days before the President’s Rule was imposed in the state due to prolonged ethnic violence. (IANS)

