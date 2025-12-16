Manipur BJP legislators meet in Delhi, discuss peace process in violence-hit state

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: The Manipur BJP Legislature Party held a meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday and discussed the peace process and other key issues related to the violence-hit state, a party leader said in Imphal.

The BJP leader in Imphal added that the meeting was attended by more than 30 BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh.

He said that two senior Union BJP leaders -- National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santhosh and the party's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra. Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi also attended the crucial meeting.

The BJP in a post on its official X account said: "The Manipur BJP Legislature Party meeting was held today at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santhosh ji and and party's Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra ji."

The discussion centred on the peace and progress of Manipur, the BJP said in an X post.

BJP MLAs from Manipur, including former Chief Minister Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh, went to Delhi on Saturday to attend the Sunday's meeting convened by the party's Central leadership.

BJP leaders in Imphal earlier indicated that the discussions on Sunday's vital meeting are likely to revolve around the government formation. (IANS)

