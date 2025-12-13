Manipur BJP MLAs Leave for Delhi Amid Speculations on Govt Formation

Imphal: Several BJP MLAs form Manipur, including former chief minister N Biren Singh, have reportedly departed for New Delhi on Saturday. The BJP MLAs are slated to attend a meeting convened by the party’s central leadership on Manipur’s political situation and possible government formation on December 14.

According to sources, apart from Biren Singh, BJP MLAs who have left for New Delhi are Achab Uddin, Sagolsem Kebi, Thongam Bishwajit, Paonam Brojen, Kh Ibomcha, Thokchom Satyabrata, K Robindro and Tongbram Robindro, along with other party legislators.

As per sources, the meeting will be held at the BJP’s national headquarters in Delhi at 4 pm on December 14, Sunday.

This marks a crucial political moment as the state of Manipur continues to face uncertainty over its governance.

Earlier on Friday, Biren Singh, while speaking to reporters said, “The central leadership has asked all MLAs of the party to New Delhi. The meeting could be about formation of the government as there is no agenda mentioned.”

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13 this year, following Biren Singh’s resignation as Chief Minister on February 9 amid the ethnic conflict that erupted on May 3, 2023. The unrest has claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people across the state.