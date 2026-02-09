Manipur CM oversees airlift of MLA Vungzagin Valte for advanced treatment

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday personally oversaw the airlifting of Kuki-Zo legislator and Thanlon MLA Vungzagin Valte to New Delhi for advanced medical care at Medanta – The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram.

Valte, who had suffered serious injuries during the ethnic violence in May 2023, had been staying in Churachandpur after undergoing extended treatment in Delhi. His health condition worsened on February 7, prompting his immediate transfer to Churachandpur Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for stabilization.

The Chief Minister monitored the MLA’s condition throughout the night and arranged for an advanced life-support ambulance along with a team of doctors to be sent from Imphal to Churachandpur around midnight. Medical specialists in Imphal remained in constant coordination with the treating doctors at Churachandpur Medical College Hospital through tele-conferencing. Taking direct charge of the situation, the Chief Minister arranged an air ambulance to facilitate Valte’s transfer for specialized treatment outside the state. Although the MLA’s condition remained critical overnight, it showed signs of improvement on February 8. After his condition stabilized, Valte was shifted from Churachandpur Medical College Hospital at around 3 pm, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of the district. BJP legislators Tongbram Robindro Singh and Sanasam Premchandra Singh escorted him from Phoujakhai village to Imphal Airport. At the airport, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh met Valte and his family members and conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery. He urged the MLA to return only after making a full recovery. The air ambulance carrying Valte departed Imphal Airport for New Delhi at approximately 4:30 pm. (Agencies)

