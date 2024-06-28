Manipur BJP President Meets Amit Shah Amidst Rising Tensions in State

IMPHAL: In crucial meeting held on Thursday Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi about the prevailing situation in Manipur. She urged immediate Central intervention to restore peace. This meeting came in wake of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's reported cancellation of his scheduled visit to capital earlier on Sunday.

Following meeting Sharda Devi shared insights from their discussion on her Facebook page. "Met Hon'ble Home Minister. Mananiya Shri Amit Shah ji for an extensive discussion on the current situation in Manipur. Conveyed people's aspirations and urged immediate attention. Bring permanent solution and tranquility to state while appreciating ongoing efforts" she posted. Additionally, highlighted need for resettling IDPs and providing maximum support for smooth rehabilitation. She also mentioned Shah's assurance. The Centre is acutely aware of delicate situation on ground and is committed to uplifting people's aspirations.

Sources indicate Chief Minister Biren Singh had previously attempted to secure a meeting with Amit Shah by contacting Assam Chief Minister and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma. However his request was reportedly declined. This has fueled speculations in Imphal. The potential for suspended animation of Manipur Legislative Assembly and invocation of President’s Rule in the state are being discussed.

Political dynamics in Manipur remain tense. Sharda Devi’s engagement with Amit Shah is a significant development. The urgency expressed by Devi underscores the pressing need for resettlement efforts. Robust support for internally displaced persons (IDPs) is required. Centre's response, as assured by Amit Shah will be pivotal in addressing ongoing crisis and restoring stability in region.

As situation evolves people of Manipur look towards Central government for decisive action. They seek peace and well-being of those affected by unrest. Political leadership in state continues to navigate these challenges. Recent developments highlight complexities. They illustrate the critical need for effective governance.