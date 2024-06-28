Assam: Gauhati University Marksheet Scam; Authorities Exposed for Manipulating Marks in Exchange for Money

GUWAHATI: A significant marksheet scam has been unearthed at Gauhati University. It involves manipulation of marks through illicit financial transactions. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue. He highlighted serious concerns over these fraudulent activities.

According to Chief Minister Sarma individuals managing computerized marksheet system at Gauhati University artificially inflated marks for certain students. They did so in exchange for money. The scam came to light with detection of forged marks for Azizul Haque. He is sixth-year undergraduate student at Ganeshlal Chaudhary College (GLC College) in Barpeta Road.

In response to scandal, Assam Police and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have launched joint investigation. Chief Minister Sarma disclosed six cases related to scam have been identified. One arrest already made. He assured public of continued efforts. They aim to uncover similar scams in other universities.

Initially, Barpeta police faced criticism. They were accused of attempting to suppress incident involving Azizul Haque. Media coverage and direct intervention from Chief Minister Sarma led to police swiftly investigating. They apprehended one suspect.

Concerns about possibility of similar frauds in other educational institutions were expressed by Chief Minister Sarma. He announced ongoing inquiries. He emphasized that investigating team would engage with Gauhati University chancellor.

Chief Minister Sarma stressed need for transparency and accountability in educational system. Warning that individuals found guilty of fraudulent activities would face severe consequences. He highlighted importance. Of restoring public trust in integrity of academic institutions.

Scandal raised alarms about potential for similar frauds in other universities and colleges across Assam. Ongoing investigation aims to root out such malpractices ensuring fair and just academic environment for all students.

As investigation progresses Assam government is committed to implement stricter oversight and therefore, safeguard to prevent future instances of fraud in state’s educational institutions.