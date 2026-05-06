Manipur: Blast reported near oil pump in Imphal West, no casualties

IMPHAL: An explosion was reported near the Iroisemba Oil Pump in Manipur's Imphal West district on the night of Monday, though no casualties or injuries were recorded.

Sources said the blast occurred late at night in the Iroisemba area, triggering concern among residents. The perpetrators remained unidentified, and no group had claimed responsibility for the incident.

A team from Manipur Police reached the spot soon after and conducted a preliminary inspection. A case was registered, and an investigation was initiated to ascertain the circumstances behind the explosion.

Officials stated that the situation remained under control following the incident, with security measures maintained in the area.

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