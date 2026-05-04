Tronglaobi bomb attack: Bodies of two minor siblings finally laid to rest after 25 days

BISHNUPUR: Twenty-five days after the tragic Tronglaobi bomb blast on April 7, the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were finally taken by their family members on Saturday from the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

The bodies had remained at the RIMS mortuary since the day of the incident, drawing widespread grief and concern. On Saturday, family members, relatives, and villagers gathered at the mortuary to receive the bodies and bid a final farewell.

A funeral procession was carried out as locals joined in large numbers to pay their last respects. The last rites were performed at Lamthaboong in Phougakchao Ikhai, Bishnupur district, amid an atmosphere of deep sorrow and mourning.

Meanwhile, the case related to the bomb blast has already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation. (ANI)

Also Read: Six Arrested for Violence in Imphal, Fuel Consignment Seized Near Moreh