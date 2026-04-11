Manipur Bomb Attack Kills Two Children; Protests Erupt Across Imphal

IMPHAL: Protests broke out across Imphal after a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district claimed the lives of two young children and left their mother injured — an incident that has drawn sharp condemnation from civil society groups across the state.

The attack occurred in the early hours of April 7, when suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residence in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang at around 1:00 AM.

The victims were identified as a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, who were asleep at the time of the attack.

Both children died as a result of the blast. Their mother sustained injuries and survived.

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