Manipur Bomb Attack Kills Two Children; Protests Erupt Across Imphal

IMPHAL: Protests broke out across Imphal after a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district claimed the lives of two young children and left their mother injured — an incident that has drawn sharp condemnation from civil society groups across the state.
The attack occurred in the early hours of April 7, when suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residence in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang at around 1:00 AM.
The victims were identified as a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, who were asleep at the time of the attack.
Both children died as a result of the blast. Their mother sustained injuries and survived.
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The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a collective of Meitei civil society organisations, organised a candle march at the Lamboikhongnangkhong relief camp in Imphal West district in response to the killings.
Protesters carried banners directed at Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability over the attack. COCOMI members accused "Kuki militants" of being responsible for the incident.
Separately, the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) staged a protest rally in Imphal, also calling for justice for the victims.
As the rally moved through the city and reached Keishamthong Hodam Leirak, heavy deployment of central and state security forces brought the procession to a halt.
Authorities, however, allowed a small delegation to proceed ahead and meet Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to submit a memorandum laying out their demands.
The incident has added to the ongoing tension in Manipur, where ethnic conflict has persisted for over two years.