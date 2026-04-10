Three UKNA Militants Arrested After Manipur Bomb Attack Kills Two Siblings

Security forces arrested three militants linked to the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, a day after a bomb attack in neighbouring Bishnupur district claimed the lives of two young siblings and left their mother injured.
The joint operation marks the first significant security response to what has become one of the most disturbing incidents in the state's ongoing ethnic conflict.
The three arrested individuals were identified as Jampao Kuki, Sasang, and Paulallem Vaiphai.
Security forces seized a significant cache of arms and contraband during the operation, including an AK-47 rifle with ammunition, a pistol, cash, and over 21 kg of raw opium. Follow-up operations in the Molphei Tampak area led to the recovery of additional weapons — an MP-9 automatic rifle, a locally made cannon, and cartridges.
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The arrests follow the April 7 bomb attack in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in Moirang, Bishnupur, where suspected militants hurled an explosive device at a residence in the early hours of the morning.
The blast killed a five-year-old boy and his infant sister, and left their mother injured. The killing of two young children has sparked widespread outrage across Manipur.
On Thursday, the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) and several civil society groups held a protest rally in Imphal demanding justice for the victims.
Security forces halted the procession at Keishamthong Hodam Leirak, allowing only a small delegation to proceed and submit a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.
The state government has handed the case over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.
In response to the attack, security has been significantly stepped up across the region. Large-scale combing operations involving Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and the CRPF are underway, supported by aerial surveillance, as authorities work to restore order and track down those responsible.