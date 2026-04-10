Three UKNA Militants Arrested After Manipur Bomb Attack Kills Two Siblings

Security forces arrested three militants linked to the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, a day after a bomb attack in neighbouring Bishnupur district claimed the lives of two young siblings and left their mother injured.

The joint operation marks the first significant security response to what has become one of the most disturbing incidents in the state's ongoing ethnic conflict.

The three arrested individuals were identified as Jampao Kuki, Sasang, and Paulallem Vaiphai.

Security forces seized a significant cache of arms and contraband during the operation, including an AK-47 rifle with ammunition, a pistol, cash, and over 21 kg of raw opium. Follow-up operations in the Molphei Tampak area led to the recovery of additional weapons — an MP-9 automatic rifle, a locally made cannon, and cartridges.

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