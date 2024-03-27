MANIPUR: The exodus that was followed near-border clashes in Walphabung village in Myanmar's Tamu district near the border where about 200 Myanmar people, mostly women and children, sought refuge in the Indian state of Manipur's Tengnoupal district in a crisis increasingly between the Myanmar military junta and rebels outside factions. The tragedy which was strucked on Tuesday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the affected region.

According to reports, about 200 villagers rushed across Indian territory through border posts 79 and 80 in Moreh seeking shelter from the ongoing violence. The recent increase of refugees shows the violence record in Myanmar, where the military junta’s brutal crackdown on dissent remains unrelenting. Motivated with fear and suspicion and was displaced individuals have joined thousands who have fled similar violence in the past The tragic displacement sorrounded with the brutality witnessed in November 2023 when more than 6,000 Myanmar people representing various ethnic groups sought sanctuary in Manipur where Ukhrul, Kamjong and other districts of Manipur which are hotspots for those fleeing conflict of the damaged into the.

The rapid increase and coming of refugees poses enormous challenges for both Myanmar and India. While the former is often riddled with widespread conflict and criticism, the latter faces the daunting task of dealing with the humanitarian crisis unfolding on its doorstep. To be specific the plight of these displaced people underscores the urgent need for a concerted international effort to address the root causes of the crisis in Myanmar. As the world watches, the fate of thousands hangs in the balance, their hopes for a peaceful resolution of the conflict growing increasingly dim. the authorities in Manipur are working tirelessly to provide necessary help and assistance to the newly arrived refugees. But the road to stability and security remains fraught with obstacles, leaving many to wonder when, if ever, the threat of violence will be lifted from Myanmar’s beleaguered people.