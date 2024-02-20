Manipur: Brown Sugar Seized at Indigo Airlines Lounge; Two Arrested

MANIPUR: The baggage handlers of IndiGo Airlines noticed an unusual and unique activity on their way to the airport lounge. Reacting swiftly to the situation, a amount 2.20 kg of brown sugar was seized from a passenger, Qamrul Huda, 22, son of Abdul Salam of Lilong Bazar. Qamrul was arrested during a routine search at around 2 pm. The seized contraband along with the suspect was immediately handed over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, in another such incident, it was allegedly seized by the Manipur police with a possession of 631 grams of suspected WY drugs against Besimam Yaibi (54) of Porompat in Old Prison Road area opposite TG High School. The police had also recovered two more mobile phones and a car along with the drugs from the accused from the area. A further detailed investigation in the case is on progress.

As reported two primary suspects namely, Azizur Rahman, 43, of Chongtham Nungei in Thoubal district in Manipur, and Md. Quyamuddin (31) while trying to steal a wheeler.The police recovered an auto-rickshaw, alongwith the two mobile phones and a master key from the arrested persons.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.These prompt and accurate actions by the Manipur Police underscore their commitment to maintaining law and order in the state. Through the extreme proactive measures and vigilance by the police personnels, the authorities stand firm in their mission to combat such criminal activities in the state of Manipur in order to ensure the safety and security of citizens.